Close to 4 GW of Offshore Wind Projects Up for Bidding This Summer in Portugal

This summer, Portugal is planning a floating offshore farm auction, a first for the country, according to Sergio Goncalves from Reuters.

Environment and Energy Transition Minister Joao Matos Fernandes told Reuters that Portugal is hoping to generate 3 GW to 4 GW from the farms when they are finished in 2026.

The country currently produces 5.6 GW of onshore wind and has one 25 MW offshore wind project.

Portugal’s goal is to utilize renewable energy resources to produce 60% of its electricity.

Photo by Theodor Vasile on Unsplash