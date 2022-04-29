Clorox, Enel Sign 12-Year VPPA for 25 Mile Creek Wind Farm

The Clorox Co. has signed a 12-year, 47 MW virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Enel Green Power North America to purchase renewable electricity beginning in 2023. This deal supports its commitment to 100% renewable electricity for its U.S. and Canada operations. When it goes into effect, this deal is expected to support about half of the renewable electricity needed to cover its U.S. and Canada operations.

Clorox first achieved 100% renewable electricity for its U.S. and Canada operations in January 2021 – four years earlier than originally planned – when its first VPPA with Enel Green Power North America went into effect, covering about half its electricity needs at the time. To achieve and maintain this goal, Clorox has been purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs) on the open market to cover the balance of its electricity needs.

“We know taking action on the climate crisis is necessary to ensure the well-being of our stakeholders, our planet and our long-term success as a company,” says Michael Ott, Clorox’s head of sustainability. “As we live up to our purpose to champion people to be well and thrive every single day, contributing to a clean world is a must. We also know change needs to happen urgently and at scale. That’s why we are committing to large, multi-year renewable energy projects to help drive the transition to a more sustainable energy system.”

The 47 MW VPPA is a 12-year commitment to purchase renewable energy generated and delivered to the electricity grid from Enel Green Power’s 25 Mile Creek wind farm in Oklahoma. The 250 MW project is currently under construction. The wind farm is expected to come online at the end of 2022, with Clorox’s agreement coming into effect on January 1, 2023. At that time, Clorox will purchase nearly 20% of the power generated by this facility.

Schneider Electric advised Clorox on this virtual power purchase agreement and supported the company in its project selection, analysis, negotiations and deal execution.