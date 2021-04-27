Clearway Energy Completes Acquisition of West Virginia Wind Project

Clearway Energy Inc. has completed the acquisition of Mount Storm, a 264 MW wind project located in Grant County, W. Va., from Castleton Commodities Int.

“The closing of the Mt. Storm transaction provides the company geographic diversification, accretive growth and leverages Clearway’s existing platform of wind investments in West Virginia to provide for operational efficiencies,” says Christopher Sotos, president and CEO of Clearway Energy Inc.

“In partnership with our sponsor, Clearway Group, we look forward to deepening our commitment to support investments in local businesses and the community through Mt. Storm and our other renewable energy projects in West Virginia.”

Clearway Energy Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the U.S. with over 4,200 MW of installed wind and solar generation projects.

Photo: The Mount Storm wind project