ClearGen Invests in 25 U.S. Wind Farms with Share Acquisition from MUFG

ClearGen LLC, a portfolio company of Blackstone Credit’s Sustainable Resources Platform, has invested in a portfolio of partnership interests in 25 wind farms totaling 1.4 net GW of existing generation capacity throughout the United States. The Sustainable Investing Group within Goldman Sachs’ Asset Management provided tax equity to ClearGen to support the acquisition of the interests from MUFG.

“ClearGen is excited to provide a unique solution to MUFG by utilizing Blackstone Credit’s efficient cost of capital and the partnership with Goldman,” says Rob Howard, ClearGen’s CEO. “The transaction adds significant scale to our portfolio of diversified, contracted renewable energy holdings.”

“Goldman Sachs is pleased to partner with ClearGen and the Blackstone Credit team on the acquisition of MUFG’s wind portfolio,” states Vikas Agrawal, managing director at Goldman Sachs. “Goldman has been an investor in renewable energy projects for almost two decades and is excited to have the opportunity to substantially increase its commitment to the renewable energy sector through this investment.”