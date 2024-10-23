CleanPowerSF Secures Wind Power from Gonzaga Ridge

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission‘s (SFPUC) community choice energy program, CleanPowerSF, has signed a PPA with Scout Clean Energy for electricity produced by the Gonzaga Ridge wind project in Merced County, Calif.

The project is slated to provide 147.5 MW of wind energy as well as 50 MW of energy storage for CleanPowerSF’s customers in San Francisco. The project is anticipated to come online in 2026.

“Thanks to our investment in Gonzaga Ridge, we will be nearly doubling the amount of clean wind energy for our CleanPowerSF customers,” says SFPUC general manager Dennis Herrera.





“The SFPUC has been a clean energy provider for 100 years, and we are continuing to expand our renewable energy portfolio to supply San Francisco with clean, affordable and reliable power. We’re helping to make the grid more resilient in the face of climate change, accelerate California’s transition from fossil fuel power to more renewable energy and create good jobs.”

The Gonzaga Ridge project is a redevelopment of an existing wind farm at the same site in Pacheco Park.