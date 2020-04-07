CLEANPOWER 2020 Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) has canceled the CLEANPOWER 2020 Conference & Exhibition which was scheduled for June 1-4 in Denver.

COVID-19 government-imposed physical and legal impediments including quarantines, stay-at-home orders, travel restrictions and concerns over the well-being and safety of all attendees, exhibitors and staff, resulted in the need to cancel CLEANPOWER 2020.

“The health and safety of our attendees, our staff and our communities are of utmost importance,” says Jana Adams, senior vice president for member value and experience at AWEA.

“We understand this news will be a disappointment to those across the utility-scale renewable industry, and while we share that disappointment, it is very encouraging to see so many exhibitors transferring their support to 2021. We are expecting CLEANPOWER June 7 – 10, 2021, in Indianapolis,” she adds.

AWEA will release more information on virtual educational and networking opportunities that will take place throughout the spring.

AWEA’s event management team is dedicated to ensuring rapid responses to inquiries and concerns related to COVID-19.

CLEANPOWER cancellation FAQs are available here.