Claus Rodsgaard Leads Wind Operations Efforts for Swire

Swire Energy Services, a global integrated energy services provider, has named Claus Rødsgaard as head of operations in a newly created role for the Wind Division, as it continues to strengthen the management team to support operations.

Rødsgaard will support and oversee operational activity within the Swire Energy Services (SES) Wind Division. He will be based in Lystrup, Denmark.

Joining SES from Dominion Global holding the position of head of blades and composites, Rødsgaard and a small management team built their wind service from the beginning. He brings over 25 years of management and leadership experience. With a previous role as CEO and various roles in the renewables and wind industries, Rødsgaard was also involved in The Mayflower Project, the biggest ERP rollout in the wind industry to date.

“This was the perfect opportunity for me to join Swire Energy Services, with a focus on leading operations in an exciting time for the company and the wind industry,” says Rødsgaard. “For me, leadership is all about engaging with people and achieving success together. I have spent 25 years preparing for this position, and I look forward to growing and succeeding with my skilled and dedicated colleagues in my new role.”

“I am delighted to welcome Claus as head of operations,” states Sabine Weth, vice president of offshore wind. “We are growing the management team and developing our operations to support customer projects and Claus’s wealth of experience and passion for leading teams will help to further support our vision.”