City Island Electric Customers Tap Renewable Energy Storage

Con Edison and GI Energy have installed a 1 MW/1 MWh battery system on City Island in the Bronx. It is the second storage system the partners have installed under a demonstration project.

The battery system can provide 1 MW – a million watts – to customers along the business strip. According to Con Edison, that will take stress off its grid on hot summer days when electrical usage soars.

“Battery technology can help us accomplish several goals on behalf of our customers,” says Santee Hernandez, project manager at Con Edison. “Power discharged from a battery when our customers need it the most means less demand on our electric-delivery equipment. Deploying batteries is another way we plan to transition to a clean energy future.”

The project is the second lithium-ion battery system Con Edison and its partner GI Energy have placed at a customer property in New York City under a demonstration project. The first went into service early last year on the North Shore of Staten Island. An agreement guarantees Con Edison the right to discharge the batteries to provide power to its customers as needed.

Under the demonstration project, GI Energy and Con Edison are able to choose customer locations where Con Edison’s analysis shows the electrical grid needs support. When Con Edison is not using the energy storage unit for grid support, GI Energy plans to dispatch power from the system into the wholesale market.

The project underwent an extensive safety review by the Fire Department of New York and the city Department of Buildings.