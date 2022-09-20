Citizens Bank, Orsted Sign PPA for Sunflower Wind Farm in Kansas

Citizens Bank has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ørsted, supporting the construction of the Sunflower Wind Project, which will match 100% of Citizens’ power consumption across its entire operational footprint with renewable energy credits.

“The Sunflower Wind Project marks an important milestone for Citizens as we continue our journey to support a more sustainable future alongside our customers, colleagues, shareholders and communities,” says Beth Johnson, chief experience officer and head of ESG at Citizens. “We’re proud that this project will bring more renewable energy into the power grid and stimulate the local economy.”

The Sunflower Wind Project is a 200 MW wind generation facility in Marion County, Kan. Ørsted began construction of the project in 2022; by 2023, it is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 96,000 homes annually. Citizens’ share of the project is 25.8 MW.

Citizens is making a long-term commitment to buy a share of the renewable electricity produced by the wind project. The electricity generated will be delivered to and resold in the local electricity grid while Citizens utilizes the associated renewable energy credits (RECs) to achieve 100% renewable power.

“We’re pleased to include Citizens as a new customer to Ørsted and look forward to helping Citizens achieve their renewable electricity goals for many years to come,” comments Ben Pratt, senior vice president of markets and revenue at Ørsted.