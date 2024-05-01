CIP Secures Australia Feasibility Licenses, Launches Platform Company

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its Flagship Funds, has secured two licenses in Australia’s first offshore wind Feasibility License process.

The company has site exclusivity to develop offshore wind projects over two areas, one 586 sq kilometers and the other 689 sq kilometers, with a combined 4.4 GW potential capacity.

To coincide with the licenses being granted, CIP launched Southerly Ten, a dedicated platform company for the development and delivery of offshore wind projects in Australia.





“CIP was a first mover in developing offshore wind in Australia and has been proudly working with local communities, government and industry to kick start an offshore wind industry,” says Jørn Hammer, partner and head of CIP Australia.

“We are excited about the prospects of Southerly Ten to expand on CIP’s extensive global experience and expertise in offshore wind development.”

Southerly Ten will lead the development and delivery of CIP’s Australian offshore wind portfolio, including its first two projects: Star of the South and Kut-Wut Brataualung. Local executive, Charles Rattray, will run Southerly Ten.

CIP’s Flagship Funds will provide capital for project development and to grow Southerly Ten.