Chris Leitner Assumes Tenaska CEO Position from Jerry Crouse

Tenaska has named Chris Leitner to lead the company as CEO. Jerry Crouse, who has served in that position since July 2010, is the company’s new board chairman.

“Chris has proven to be a smart and strategic leader over the 20 years that he has worked for Tenaska,” says Co-founder and Chairman Emeritus Howard Hawks. “He has earned the support of our employees and executive team and will be a strong leader during this time of change in the energy industry.”

“Chris has a unique understanding of these markets, their changes and challenges,” states Crouse. “His significant industry experience, knowledge and expertise make him the right person to lead Tenaska as the energy industry transitions and innovates.”

Leitner joined Tenaska in 2003. In his most recent position, he served as president of Tenaska Development and Tenaska Generation, where he was responsible for strategic planning, business development, asset management and project origination. Under his leadership, Tenaska commenced development of approximately 16,400 MW of renewable energy projects and optimized power generation facilities across the United States. Leitner also held the position of managing director of private equity fund manager, Tenaska Capital Management, where he was responsible for the investment in and optimization of power generation facilities.

Before joining Tenaska, Leitner was director of asset investments at Aquila Inc., where he focused on transactions involving generation asset portfolios and related infrastructure. He also previously worked at Koch Industries Inc., where he was responsible for natural gas midstream and crude oil industry transactions.

Tenaska is an electric power and natural gas marketing companies in North America which owns and operates natural gas, solar and wind power plants. It provides development services for natural gas fueled generation, renewable energy, energy storage and carbon sequestration projects.