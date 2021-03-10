Chinese Offshore Wind Farm Turns to Siemens for Transformer Solution

Siemens Energy says it will install 22 units of distribution transformers at China’s first commercial 66 kV offshore wind farm, Yuhuan Offshore Wind Power Project Phase 1, located in Taizhou.

The FITformer WIND fluid-immersed transformers will support China Huadian Corp. (CHD) in optimizing energy supply in the Yangtze River Delta region. The first phase of the Yuhuan Offshore Wind Power Project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

“To successfully drive the energy transition, it is essential to increase the share of renewables in the energy mix,” says Beatrix Natter, executive vice president of transmission at Siemens Energy. “Equipped with state-of-the-art transformer technology, China’s first 66 kV offshore wind farm will add a significant amount of wind energy to the grid and will contribute to China’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2060.”

Growing demand for wind energy has led to the development of increasingly stronger wind turbines that are capable of producing 10 MW or more, requiring higher voltage levels and innovative power transmission technologies. The FITformer WIND transformer was developed to enable these larger power capacities with a voltage class of up to 72.5 kV.

The lightweight transformers will be installed in the tower base of the turbines. With strong corrosion-resistance, the transformers are suitable for marine operation – guaranteeing high reliability and low maintenance requirements. In addition, the transformers are filled with biodegradable synthetic ester insulating oil instead of conventional mineral oil, which is particularly environmentally friendly and fire safe.

To date, more than 2,500 units of FITformer WIND transformers have been installed in offshore applications worldwide.