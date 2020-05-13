Chartwell, BAR Partner on Offshore Wind Vessels

Chartwell Marine has entered a partnership with BAR Technologies to support the delivery of the next generation of offshore wind crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

The partnership will drive the development of new vessel designs ranging from 30 m CTVs to 60 m service accommodation and transfer vessels (SATVs), making use of BAR’s patented foil optimization and stabilization system (FOSS). The partnership will see Chartwell’s structural, class and engineering design joined with BAR’s hydrofoil technology and patented hull form development expertise.

“As offshore wind expands globally, the challenges of constructing and maintaining wind farms in a variety of locales requires forward-thinking CTV operators to make use of the full range of vessel sizes available to the market,” says Andy Page, managing director at Chartwell Marine.

“With industry demand coalescing around larger vessels, there is a clear opportunity to deploy the latest technology and knowledge from other maritime sectors to deliver a new range of 30 m+ CTVs which satisfy the growing requirements of offshore wind while, crucially, meeting the latest needs in efficiency,” he adds.

While the offshore energy support vessel market is well served by the likes of existing designs – such as the Chartwell 24 catamaran for wind farm construction and O&M support – the trend for building further out at sea presents new challenges in the form of longer journeys and rougher waters. These challenges are further compounded by the drive to reduce operating costs and carbon emissions by cutting fuel consumption.

These challenges have led to an industry demand for larger vessels that are not only designed specifically for bulk crew transfers and longer distance voyages, but also demonstrate greater efficiency and lower fuel burn, leading to significant savings for operators as well as a reduced carbon footprint. The industry is pushing for vessels with the capability to operate for longer periods – to the extent of crew and technicians sleeping on board, requiring an advanced hull.

Responding to this trend in CTV procurement, BAR – with the support of Chartwell – has created a 30 m vessel that can reduce vertical acceleration by up to 70% in 2.5 m wave heights, helping with motion sickness and offering greater levels of availability in rougher seas. BAR’s FOSS technology, which helps to dampen pitch and roll, will also be an option available on new Chartwell vessels, and can be offered and applied to the Chartwell 24 vessel.

Photo: A virtual rendering of BAR’s 30 m CTV