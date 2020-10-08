Certrec Offers Support Solution for NRC, NERC Regulatory Compliance

Certrec, a provider of NRC and NERC regulatory compliance and advanced on-line solutions, says it is offering Certrec On-Demand Regulatory Expertise (CORE) Support hours.

CORE Support hours can be redeemed by clients at any time to be used for a variety of compliance-related tasks. Hours can be purchased with the company’s different product and service offerings or by themselves.

Clients can use CORE Support hours when they prepare for a big inspection or face a significant NRC regulatory outcome, such as for traditional enforcement issues. Hours can be used to support NERC audit preparation, self-assessments, mock inspections and more.

“Think of CORE Support Hours as your bench strength,” says Michelle Thomas, executive director of operations at Certrec. “You may have a question that could mean hours taken away from productive functions while you do the research, or you can use CORE Support. CORE Support gives you on-demand access to our diverse team of compliance experts at any time for everything related to NERC and NRC regulatory compliance.”

From causal analyses to regulatory conference preparation to procedure updates, CORE Support ensures that compliance programs are implemented efficiently by experts who can be called upon at any time, day or night, notes the company.

For more information on Certrec’s CORE Support hours, click here.

Photo: Certrec’s landing page