CEO of Orsted Onshore Appointed Chairperson of ACORE

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) says Declan Flanagan, executive vice president and CEO of Orsted Onshore Renewables, will become chair of the organization’s board of directors in June 2020.

Ørsted is a global renewable energy company with operations in Europe, the Asia-Pacific and North America. Publicly traded since 2016 and headquartered in Denmark, the company comprises three business units – Offshore Wind, Onshore Renewables and Markets & Bioenergy. In the U.S., the company’s renewable energy portfolio spans technologies and geographies with onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, and storage in operation or construction across Texas, the Midwest and Northeast markets.

Ørsted’s goal is to be a global green energy contributor in the rapidly expanding renewable energy market with 30 GW of installed capacity by 2030, notes the company.

“ACORE is fortunate to be able to turn to such a widely-respected leader in our industry to chair our board,” says Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of ACORE.

“Declan Flanagan’s leadership will help take the organization to the next level as we work to accelerate the U.S.’s transition to renewable energy,” he adds.

ACORE’s mission is closely aligned to Ørsted’s vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. As the only player active across the full spectrum of renewables in North America, Ørsted is positioned to play a key part in the North American energy transition.

“It is an honor to be elected the Chair of ACORE’s Board of Directors,” says Flanagan. “ACORE delivers real impact and I look forward to working with my colleagues and the ACORE executive team to accelerate the realization of a more secure and sustainable energy economy.”

Photo: Declan Flanagan