Cargill Signs Offtake Agreement for 50 MW from Goose Creek Wind

Cargill, a provider of food, agriculture, financial and industrial products, has signed an offtake agreement with Apex Clean Energy for 50 MW of power from Goose Creek Wind.

The 300 MW project, located in Piatt County, Ill., will support Cargill’s significant operations in the region, including a nearby manufacturing center and an innovation lab, and will help Cargill reach its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in its operations by 10% by 2025.

“This transaction represents our second-largest wind energy agreement to date and is proof we are working every day to implement new sustainable practices and reduce our impact on the planet,” says Mark Senn, Cargill’s global energy leader.

“Cargill and Apex are market leaders whose work together on Goose Creek Wind will propel further clean energy investments over the coming years,” adds Ross Hoder, managing director of Enocor, which served as Cargill’s advisor in connection with the transaction. “We commend them for bringing this innovative transaction to a close and look forward to supporting them on future projects.”

Rivian and one other corporate customer also have offtake agreements for output from Goose Creek Wind. The facility is expected to begin commercial operations next year.