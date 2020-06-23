Capital Power Moves to Third Phase of the Whitla Wind Facility

Capital Power Corp., a company that develops, acquires, owns and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources, says it is moving forward with the third phase of the Whitla Wind facility, which will add 54 MW in late 2021. Whitla is located in the County of Forty Mile in southeastern Alberta.

Capital Power has initiated the permitting process for Whitla Wind 3 with the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) and anticipates filing its Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) application this summer. Subject to regulatory approvals, construction of Whitla Wind 3, with an estimated capital cost of $92 million, is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021 and will be constructed concurrently with the Whitla Wind 2 (97 MW) project to capture synergies. Construction of both projects is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Whitla Wind 3 will consist of 15 Vestas V-136 3.6 MW wind turbines, the same technology in operation at Whitla Wind 1 and to be installed for Whitla Wind 2.

“Once all three phases of the Whitla Wind facility are completed by the end of 2021, it will be Alberta’s largest wind facility, with 353 MW of generation capacity,” says Brian Vaasjo, president and CEO of Capital Power.

Whitla Wind 3 will generate carbon credits that can be used to hedge against Capital Power’s carbon compliance costs from its Alberta thermal generation facilities. Capital Power is in active discussions with commercial and industrial customers for renewable offtake contracts for Whitla Wind 2 and will now include Whitla Wind 3.

Phase one of Whitla Wind (202 MW) began commercial operations in December 2019 and was one of four successful wind projects that was awarded a 20-year contract by AESO in the first round of the Renewable Electricity Program.

Photo: Capital Power’s landing page