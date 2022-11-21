Campbell Signs 115 MW PPA with Enel North America

Campbell Soup Co. and Enel North America have signed a 12-year virtual renewable power purchase agreement (PPA). Through the PPA, Campbell will purchase the electricity and the associated renewable energy credits from a 115 MW share of Enel’s Seven Cowboy wind project in Oklahoma. The contract is expected to commence in July 2023.

“Improving the sustainability of the agriculture and food value chain is important to Campbell,” says Stewart Lindsay, Campbell’s vice president of corporate responsibility and sustainability. “Reducing emissions is a key part of this work, and the agreement with Enel North America provides a significant step forward in meeting our science-based emissions targets.”

The renewable energy credits retained through the agreement will reduce Campbell’s Scope 2 GHG emissions, enabling the company to make substantial progress toward achieving its science-based target to reduce its combined Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42% by fiscal year 2030.

“We are proud to support Campbell’s goal to create a more sustainable food system,” states Paolo Romanacci, head of Enel North America’s renewable energy business, Enel Green Power. “This agreement demonstrates how food and beverage companies like Campbell can leverage clean energy solutions to achieve their emissions reduction goals, while also supporting the addition of new renewable energy to the electric grid.”

Located southwest of Oklahoma City, the Seven Cowboy wind project will have 107 turbines that are expected to generate over 1.3 TWh of energy each year.