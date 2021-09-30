Call Opens for International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum Workshops

The Business Network for Offshore Wind has put out a call for workshops for the 2022 International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum (IPF), taking place April 26-28, 2022 in Atlantic City, N.J. The deadline for workshop proposals is October 29, 2021.

The IPF conference connects global leaders and businesses in the supply chain, offers networking opportunities, and delivers breaking updates on the industry, from technology to policy.

2022 will be a year of continued rapid growth for the offshore wind industry. Do you have a solution to a current offshore wind energy challenge? Do you want to share your latest research findings? Now is your opportunity to create a session and assemble experts for an IPF workshop. Visibility at IPF provides an opportunity to build a professional network, gain recognition as a market thought leader and engage with peers.

Workshop areas of interest include vessels, green hydrogen, floating, project installation and execution, ports innovation and logistics, cyber security/data, R&D and innovation, operations and maintenance, and so much more.

Accepted authors will be notified by December 2021. They must then accept their workshop offer by January 14, 2022.

Submit a workshop proposal here.