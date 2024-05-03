California Community Power, CADEMO Execute Offshore Wind MOU

California Community Power (CC Power), conducting joint power procurement on behalf of nine California Community Choice Aggregators (CCAs), and CADEMO have executed an MOU to facilitate advancement of CADEMO’s offshore wind project.

The MOU intends to establish a collaboration between both parties in supporting the project, set to be located off the coast of Vandenberg Space Force Base, in California state waters. CADEMO is slated to include four turbines, totalling 60 MW, and expected to produce approximately 200 GWh annually. It is expected to commence commercial operations in 2028.

“This MOU is an important step in the introduction of offshore wind in California, and we are very pleased to have reached this step with CC Power,” says Mikael Jakobsson, director of CADEMO.





“As California and the nation rely increasingly on renewable energy to reach their climate goals, they urgently need first-mover information to guide the launch of offshore wind. The CADEMO project will provide this information roughly five years ahead of any larger-scale offshore wind development. This will help offshore wind gain greater public acceptance and will resolve many practical challenges to help launch our sector and create new California jobs.”