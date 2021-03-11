Cadeler Secures Turbine Transportation, Installation Contract

Cadeler A/S, a provider of installation services and operations and maintenance works for the offshore wind industry, has signed its largest contract to date.

Siemens Gamesa, a supplier of wind power solutions, awarded Cadeler a contract of approximately $90 million, with an additional $30 million in options, to transport and install SG 14-222 DD turbines. The turbines are expected to be the largest wind turbines in the world at the time of installation and have an individual capacity of 14 MW.

“We are extremely pleased that Siemens Gamesa has chosen us to help them realize another of their projects in the world of renewable energy,” says Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler. “At the same time, Cadeler achieves yet another important milestone, delivering on our commitments from our listing last year. This is naturally also very reassuring to me and the entire team at Cadeler”.

Cadeler’ s vessels will be able to install the wind turbines standing 252 meters in height from sea level to the tip of the rotor blade and with blades 108 meters in length.