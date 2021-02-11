Group Launches Virtual Training Courses to Aid Offshore Expansion

The Business Network for Offshore Wind (BNOW), a non-profit focused on developing offshore wind renewable energy in the U.S., has launched a virtual training course designed to help U.S.-based businesses expand into the growing offshore wind industry.

BNOW says its Foundation 2 Blade (F2B) training program ensures businesses have the tools and information they need to capitalize on the expanding market. A recent executive order included doubling offshore wind energy in the U.S. in the next 10 years and builds off goals set by several pioneering states as a way to address climate change and create well-paying U.S.-based jobs.

The offshore wind energy industry is one of the fastest growing renewable energies in the U.S. – and globally. As an industry in its infancy in the U.S., it will require companies currently in industries from oil and gas, boating and transportation, and aerospace to civil engineering, composites and steel manufacturing to diversify into offshore wind. This diversification will create a local supply chain that can meet the growing demand and project pipeline along the East, West and Gulf Coasts.

“This year will be marked as the year offshore wind energy established itself as the next great American industry,” says Liz Burdock, president and CEO of BNOW. “The network created the F2B training program to help companies leverage the economic, job-creating benefits the offshore wind industry has to offer – it’s only going to get bigger and a local supply chain is essential to that growth.”

F2B is a training program created to help companies identify where they fit into the growing offshore wind supply chain and create more opportunities to capitalize on prospective leads. BNOW says its F2B training course features six modules that demystify the supply chain, spur innovation and present a market entry path for a company. F2B industry training programs will be held virtually in four, half-day training classes. Programs are currently available in March, May and June and will be capped at 30 students per course. Students will receive 20 hours of instruction, an F2B training manual, PDF classroom handouts and access to supplemental educational videos.

Photo Source