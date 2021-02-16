Business Network for Offshore Wind Appoints New Senior Staff Members

The Business Network for Offshore Wind has selected three new members to its board of directors and three new senior staff members.

New board members from Dominion Energy (Mark Mitchell), DEME Offshore (Jan Klaassen) and Anbaric (Clark Bruno) join current members from Lloyd’s Register, Ørsted, Siemens and others. They each offer experience in the regulatory, utility, transmission and logistical spheres and will deepen the network’s expertise in the offshore wind energy industry – one of the fastest-growing renewable energies in the U.S.

“Each board member expands and deepens the network’s expertise in all facets of offshore wind and the supply chain,” says Liz Burdock, president and CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind. “The board brings together developers, local suppliers, and utility and federal regulators, which gives our organization a mixture of experiences so that we can fulfill our mission to develop the U.S. supply chain and support the industry growth.”

Additionally, the network added three new senior members to support rapid industry growth in the U.S. and globally. Lori Rugh, senior vice president of collaboration and communications, is responsible for new and innovative approaches to industry and network events, including the network’s annual International Partnering Forum taking place in August, as well as market growth and building public support of the offshore wind industry and its supply chain. Ross Gould, vice president for supply chain development, oversees the growth and evolution of the offshore wind supply chain as well as the offshore wind industry’s workforce development. Sam Salustro, director of coalitions and strategic partnerships, leads the network’s operations in Maryland, its founding state.

