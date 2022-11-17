Burns & McDonnell, Bay Collaborate on Offshore Wind Substation Construction

Burns & McDonnell and Bay Ltd., a multidiscipline construction and fabrication contractor, are teaming up to provide U.S.-based engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction of offshore substations. The engineering will be led from Burns & McDonnell offices in the Northeast, and the fabrication and construction will take place in existing Bay Ltd. facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas. Burns & McDonnell has appointed Kent to provide structural and safety engineering.

“Offshore wind is poised to become a major contributor to carbon reduction efforts globally,” says Ray Kowalik, president and CEO of Burns & McDonnell. “It’s critical to build up local offshore wind industry-specific capabilities for both engineering and manufacturing, which currently primarily exist in Europe, and we’re excited to support that knowledge transfer. Our proven relationship with Bay Ltd. enables us to provide 100 percent American solutions to the market and drive job creation in the U.S.”

“Offshore substations require extensive, complex fabrication, but our team is poised to deliver” states Rob Powers, president and CEO of Bay Ltd. “The successful execution of these types of projects throughout our history, including substructures and topsides, renders our project teams confident and capable in executing large offshore fabrication scopes today. Together with Burns & McDonnell, we can expand the U.S. supply chain and help the nation as it advances toward its clean power goals.”

Kent, an offshore engineering consultancy, has designed over 20 offshore substations globally and will add its practical experience through its Houston and Boston offices.

“Kent’s extensive portfolio of offshore substation design and our rich 45-year history in offshore structures aligns perfectly with the needs of the fast-growing U.S. offshore wind market,” adds John Kent, chief energy transition officer at Kent. “Working with Burns & McDonnell, we have the perfect team to deliver innovative solutions to reduce risk and cost and optimize the design for fabrication in the U.S.”