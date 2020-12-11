Burns & McDonnell Awarded FEED Contract for Mayflower Wind

Burns & McDonnell has been awarded the onshore front end engineering design (FEED) for an offshore wind project with Mayflower Wind Energy LLC, a joint venture of Shell and Ocean Winds. Burns & McDonnell will also provide market engagement support for Mayflower’s project.

Mayflower Wind won the rights to develop a lease area that could eventually support up to 1,600 MW of offshore wind, located 30 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and 20 miles south of Nantucket. The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved long-term contracts between Mayflower Wind and state electric distribution companies.

“We are committed to doing right by our communities and working with local and regional partners to use cost-effective and innovative technologies as we deliver affordable, renewable energy to Massachusetts,” says Michael Brown, CEO of Mayflower Wind. “We have a strong relationship with Burns & McDonnell and value the local experience and knowledge they bring to the project. We look forward to partnering with all of our stakeholders and partners to make this project a successful contributor to New England’s power portfolio.”

Burns & McDonnell has provided conceptual design for onshore elements of the project over the last year and will continue to draw on New England-based resources to provide a FEED (30% design) package and market engagement services for the onshore substation and underground transmission line. The firm’s design will be used to file key federal and state permitting applications next year as well as to further develop the project for the construction phase. It will rely on regionally based personnel and in-state survey and geotechnical engineering consultants to support this strategic project for Mayflower Wind.

The project would help train New England workers for jobs in the offshore wind industry. Manufacturing and supply chain development for the industry could grow to represent thousands of new jobs across the Northeastern U.S.

