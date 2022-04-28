Bureau Veritas Wins BOEM Nomination as a Certified Verification Agent

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has approved Bureau Veritas’ nomination as Certified Verification Agent (CVA) for US Wind Inc.’s MarWin project, off the shore of Maryland.

This approval of the nomination demonstrates that Bureau Veritas meets the strict CVA criteria and successfully maintains adherence to highly regulated qualifications requirements set forth by BOEM. Bureau Veritas works closely with US Wind as an independent third-party verification agent for its MarWin offshore wind project.

“We are excited to be appointed as the certified verification agent by US Wind,” says Riad Habib, senior vice president of energy and industry at Bureau Veritas North America. “This nomination approval reinforces our commitment to supporting our clients on their sustainability journeys, as we expand our North America renewables footprint into the offshore wind industry. We continue to build on our unparalleled 200-years of experience at Bureau Veritas – applying technical standards and key safety regulations that help make our clients’ offshore wind projects safer, compliant and empowered to perform at the highest standards.”

“This official recognition of our Statement of Qualifications and Verification / Certification Plan marks an important milestone in Bureau Veritas’ history as a major player in the global offshore wind market,” states Ahmed Phuly, director of offshore wind at Bureau Veritas North America. “With this announcement, Bureau Veritas becomes the second certification-body to be formally appointed as a CVA for an offshore wind project in U.S. federal waters.”

“BOEM approval of the CVA scope and qualifications is a critical milestone in the development and permitting of our MarWin Project,” comments Matthew V. Filippelli, technical director at US Wind. “We look forward to continuing work with the Bureau Veritas team to deliver clean offshore wind power and good jobs to Maryland.”

Bureau Veritas meets the CVA nomination criteria set forth by BOEM according to 30 CFR 585 Subpart G § 585.706 (b) (1 – 7), as well as (c) and (d). Bureau Veritas has the formal structure in place to conduct CVA verification activities for offshore wind projects including the demonstration of independence and measures for the avoidance of conflict of interest.