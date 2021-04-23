Bureau Veritas Adds Construction Management Services to Company Offerings

Bureau Veritas, a company that specializes in testing, inspection and certification (TIC), has acquired Bradley Construction Management, a U.S.-based provider of construction management services for the renewable energy sector.

Bradley Construction Management provides owner’s representation as well as construction and site management assistance services for wind, solar and energy storage projects. The company has successfully supported the development of more than 10,000 MW of renewable projects throughout the U.S. since its inception. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company has 50 employees and posted revenues of approximately $13 million in 2020.

“Bureau Veritas’ global footprint and market leadership in the TIC industry will help us deliver a broader array of services to our existing renewables clients and accelerate our diversification into new services and segments – including the burgeoning offshore wind market,” says Mark Bradley, president of Bradley Construction Management. “This is a win-win for Bradley Construction Management, our employees and our clients.”

Bureau Veritas says its acquisition of Bradley Construction Management reinforces both its diversification and growth in the renewable energy sector in the U.S. Bradley Construction Management’s services will complement the BV Green Line, a wide range of existing sustainability services and solutions that enable Bureau Veritas’ clients to address growing challenges and impact climate change.

Photo: Mark Bradley