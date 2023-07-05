Buchan Offshore Wind Keeps Progressing with Three Contract Awards

Buchan Offshore Wind, the developer of a major floating offshore wind farm to be sited off the northeast coast of Scotland, recently awarded three advisory contracts worth more than $1.9 million. A significant step forward in the project’s development process, this transaction brings the total value of contracts awarded to date to more than $25 million and underscores a commitment to support local businesses in Scotland.

The contracts were awarded to Copper Consultancy, who will support onshore and offshore stakeholder engagement and consultation; Natural Power, who will lead the onshore project development and environmental impact assessment in parallel with its ongoing offshore work; and Blackhall & Powis, who will be responsible for property support, including securing land rights for the substation and onshore cabling.

The selection criteria for the consultants included experience and expertise in the successful delivery of offshore wind projects and onshore grid connections, plus a strong understanding of the Scottish renewables sector.

“All three companies bring significant experience and capability to the project team,” says Alasdair MacLeod, project director at Buchan Offshore. “We look forward to working with them all as we take the project through to the next stage of development.”