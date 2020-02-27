Bristol Community College Awarded Grant for Offshore Wind Program

Bristol Community College says it has been awarded an $861,097 grant from the Baker-Polito Administration to implement the innovative National Offshore Wind Institute (NOWI) training program.

Using the grant, Bristol Community College will launch a training experience leading to the safety and technical certifications required for careers in the U.S. offshore wind industry.

The Baker-Polito Administration’s $14.6 million Massachusetts Skills Capital Grants were awarded to 54 academic institutions to acquire the newest technologies and most up-to-date equipment to best educate students and expand career education opportunities.

“Bristol’s recent Skills Capital Grant supports the college’s commitment to being a leader of innovative offshore wind energy training, with cutting-edge technology and expert faculty,” says Laura L. Douglas, president of Bristol Community College.

“Bristol is proud to provide the in-demand technical skills and safety training required for high-paying careers in this emerging industry,” she adds.

Bristol Community College is implementing the college’s NOWI to offer basic safety training and basic technical training programs certified by the Global Wind Organization. The Skills Capital Grant will supply Bristol’s NOWI with the training equipment necessary to offer these specialized certifications and achieve Global Wind Organization accreditation – essential to NOWI becoming a leader in offshore wind training.

NOWI’s basic safety training modules include the areas of first aid, manual handling, fire awareness, working at heights and sea survival, whereas the basic technical training courses focus on hydraulics, mechanical and electrical concepts, in regard to offshore wind.

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates 43,000 new jobs will be created in the offshore wind market by 2030. The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center recently published an assessment of the jobs and economic impacts associated with the development of 1,600 MW in Massachusetts. That study estimated that over the next decade, offshore wind farms will create nearly 3,000 jobs and generate economic impacts between $1.2 and $2.1 billion in the region.

For more information about Bristol Community College’s National Offshore Wind Institute (NOWI), click here.