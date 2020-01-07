Bright Canyon Energy Acquires Interests in Two Wind Farms

Independent energy company Tenaska and Bright Canyon Energy have announced that Bright Canyon has acquired ownership interests in two Tenaska-developed wind projects.

The transaction includes the purchase of indirect minority interests in both Tenaska Clear Creek Wind LLC, owner of Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center in Missouri, and Nobles 2 Power Partners, owner of the Nobles 2 wind farm in Minnesota.

Both projects are under construction and anticipated to be fully operational in 2020.

“We have found a strong partner for these valuable wind assets in Bright Canyon,” says Dave Kirkwood, Tenaska’s senior vice president of finance. “These projects are well-positioned having long-term power purchase agreements, and we are pleased to have Bright Canyon on board as we approach completion of construction.”

The 242 MW Tenaska Clear Creek wind farm in northwest Missouri is nearing completion. Construction of the project started in spring 2019. The wind farm is expected to achieve commercial operation in the first quarter of 2020.

When complete, Tenaska Clear Creek will provide renewable power for Associated Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric generation and transmission cooperative based in Springfield, Miss., that provides wholesale power to six regional cooperatives.

Construction of the 250 MW Nobles 2 wind farm, located in Nobles County, Minn., began in August 2019. The commencement of commercial operation is anticipated in 2020. When complete, the wind farm will deliver power under a 20-year power purchase agreement to Minnesota Power, a utility division of ALLETE.