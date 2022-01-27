Bridon-Bekaert Chosen as Mooring Line Supplier for Gazelle Offshore Wind Platforms

Gazelle Wind Power, a floating offshore wind platform developer, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group (BBRG), a supplier of advanced cords and ropes, to supply its advanced mooring lines for Gazelle’s dynamic mooring system.

BBRG will serve as the supplier of mooring lines for Gazelle’s initial 2 MW pilot plant at the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN). Gazelle and BBRG further plan to develop a 15 MW+ platform based on Gazelle’s unique hybrid floating wind technology.

“In order to unlock the massive offshore wind market, we have to significantly reduce the LCOE while making platforms lighter and easier to assemble,” says Gazelle CEO Pierpaolo Mazza. “BBRG’s unique global experience and advanced offshore rope solution technology was the last critical piece we needed to deploy our unique hybrid dynamic mooring system. They bring the technical know-how not only for our pilot plant but will play a key role for our larger – 15 MW plus – systems.”

Gazelle’s hybrid attenuated mooring platform splits the “two classical functions” of buoyancy and stability to produce a light, durable, and cost-effective platform that can be deployed in deeper waters further out at sea.

“Floating wind has incredible potential, especially as the world seeks ways to decarbonize and reach regional and world emissions goals,” states Christof Dewijngaert, BBRG’s general manager of synthetic ropes. “Gazelle’s floating wind technology is unlike others we have seen, and combined with our mooring lines, we believe can have a significant impact on the offshore wind industry.”

Having raised more than $14.1 million in 2021, Gazelle announced in December 2021 that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Maersk Supply Service to develop the 2 MW PLOCAN pilot plant by Q2 2023.