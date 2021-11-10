Boskalis Wins Inter-Array Cabling Contract for Orsted Offshore Wind Farms

Boskalis has been awarded an inter-array cable installation contract by Ørsted for the German Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms. The contract includes the transport, installation and burial of a combined total of 106 inter-array cables.

The project will be executed with the Boka Ocean cable laying vessel. This 136-meter-long vessel was acquired earlier this year and will be equipped with a 4,000-ton turntable. Project preparations will commence shortly with cable installation activities scheduled for early 2024.

The Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms will have a capacity of 900 MW and 242 MW, respectively. Both wind farms are located off the northern coast of Germany in the North Sea. Combined, these two offshore wind farms are expected to deliver green renewable energy to approximately 1.2 million German households.

The award of the contract is subject to a final investment decision by Ørsted.