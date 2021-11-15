Boskalis Picks Up EUR 450 Million Offshore Wind Project

Boskalis has been awarded a contract for the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations and substations for an offshore wind farm development with a value of approximately EUR 450 million.

Boskalis’ track record in offshore wind energy is founded in Europe and has expanded to Asia in recent years and more recently to the East Coast in the U.S. Boskalis’ offering of marine transport and installation capabilities through its Bokalift 1 and Bokalift 2 crane vessels and versatile heavy transport fleet are suited for large-scale offshore wind projects. This contract ties-up one year of crane vessel utilization days in addition to the equivalent of two years of heavy transport vessels. Engineering and pre-construction work has already commenced, and project execution is scheduled to commence in 2023.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation, Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world.

The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage provider and has a number of partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco).