BOEM Seeks More Public Input for Proposed Offshore Wind Project in Massachusetts

In June, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced it was conducting an environmental review of and seeking public input on a Construction and Operations Plan (COP) submitted by Vineyard Wind LLC for the Vineyard Wind South offshore wind project. The project’s name has since changed to New England Wind.

BOEM is announcing an additional public comment period for the New England Wind project in response to potential changes in cable routing for the project.

BOEM will publish a “Notice of Additional Public Scoping for the Environmental Impact Statement for the New England Wind Project Offshore Massachusetts,” in the Federal Register on Nov. 22, 2021, which will initiate a 30-day public comment period.

Detailed information about the proposed wind energy project, including a revised COP that reflects the potential changes in cable routing, a pre-recorded virtual presentation highlighting the new information, and directions for how to comment, can be found on BOEM’s website here.

Public input is requested by Dec. 22.