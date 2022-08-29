BOEM Opens Environmental Analysis Comment Period for R.I. Offshore Wind Project

The Bureau of Ocean Energy and Management (BOEM) has made the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) available for the proposed Revolution Wind energy project located off the shore of Rhode Island. The Notice of Availability for the Revolution Wind environmental analysis will publish in the Federal Register on Sept. 2, opening a 45-day public comment period that ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 17. The input received via this process will inform preparation of the Final EIS.

“Collaborating with all stakeholders and ocean users throughout the leasing and development process is vital,” states BOEM Director Amanda Lefton. “We’re committed to maintaining open and transparent communication with all stakeholders, and value public input. BOEM is using the best available science as well as knowledge from ocean users and other stakeholders to avoid and minimize conflict with existing uses and marine life.”

Revolution Wind LLC submitted a Construction and Operation Plan (COP) for its proposed wind farm of up to 100 wind turbines located approximately 15 nautical miles southeast of Point Judith, R.I. The expected MW capacity range for this project is 704 to 880 MW, enough to power at least 300,000 homes. The DEIS analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the project as described in the COP and several alternatives to the proposed action.

BOEM will use the findings of the EIS to inform its decision on whether to approve Revolution Wind’s COP, and if so, what mitigation measures to require.

During the comment period, BOEM will hold three in-person and two virtual public meetings, where the public can learn more about the review process, the EIS schedule, potential impacts from the proposed project and proposals to reduce potential impacts. There will also be an opportunity for participants to provide comments on the DEIS.

Meeting times, comment submission deadlines and instructions, and more information can be found here.