BOEM Finalizes Gulf of Maine Environmental Review

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has released its final Environmental Assessment (EA) of the Wind Energy Area (WEA) located in the U.S. Gulf of Maine.

The final EA evaluated the potential issuance of commercial wind energy leases off the coasts of Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. It considered the potential environmental impacts associated with activities such as conducting surveys and installing meteorological buoys, but not the installation of offshore turbines, which would be assessed in a separate environmental review if a leaseholder submits a project proposal.

BOEM found that leasing and site assessment and characterization activities will not have a significant impact on the environment.





“BOEM is actively assessing proposed offshore wind activities in the Gulf of Maine by collaborating with Tribes, state and federal agencies, ocean users, local communities and other stakeholders,” says BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein.

“We are committed to ensuring that future offshore wind development proceeds in a manner that reduces potential impacts on other ocean activities and the surrounding ecosystem.”

In April, the Department of the Interior announced a proposed offshore wind energy lease sale in the Gulf of Maine, which would include eight potential leasing areas within the WEA offshore Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The eight areas total nearly one million acres and have the potential to generate 15 GW.