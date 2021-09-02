BOEM Extends Comment Period for Sunrise Offshore Wind Project Proposal

By
Ariana Fine
-
0
Sunrise Wind

On August 30, the Department of the Interior announced that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) would be conducting an environmental review of the proposed, commercial-scale Sunrise Offshore Wind Project proposed by Sunrise Wind LLC.

On August 31, BOEM published a Notice of Intent (NOI) to Prepare an Environmental Impact Statement in the Federal Register on the proposed project, which initiated a 30-day public comment period, ending on September 30.

On September 3, BOEM will publish a correction to the NOI to address technical errors found in the original notice. Through this notice, BOEM will also extend the public comment period until 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on October 4.

Obtain a copy of the corrected NOI, as well as more information on the proposed offshore wind project, BOEM’s environmental review, and how to provide public comment here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments