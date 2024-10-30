BOEM, DOD to Bolster Interagency Collaboration on Offshore Wind Development

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has signed an MOU with the Department of Defense (DOD) to support the coordinated development of wind energy generation on the Nation’s Outer Continental Shelf (OCS).

The MOU aims to help further institutionalize the collaboration between BOEM and DOD to ensure that offshore wind lease areas and project plans strengthen the nation’s energy security in ways that are compatible with military operations.

BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment Brendan Owens signed the MOU during a ceremony at the Offshore WINDPOWER Conference in Atlantic City, N.J.





“BOEM is dedicated to establishing a strong offshore wind industry that supports communities and co-exists with other ocean uses,” says Klein.

“Our collaboration with the Department of Defense is crucial to ensure offshore wind development is carried out efficiently and sustainably, while minimizing impacts to military operations.”

The DOD and BOEM share responsibility for ensuring that offshore wind project plans consider military preparedness requirements. This MOU will define and clarify the roles and duties of both organizations during leasing and project review. This collaborative approach also includes participating in Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Forces.

The MOU calls for DOD and BOEM to:

Find mutual solutions that support renewable energy in a manner compatible with essential military operations.

Collaborate as early as possible in the offshore wind leasing process.

Regularly communicate and exchange information at the staff and leadership levels.

Determine what areas should be deferred from leasing to enable the performance of DOD activities on the OCS.

This MOU expands on and complements the 1983 “Memorandum of Agreement Between the Department of Defense and the Department of the Interior on Mutual Concerns on the Outer Continental Shelf” that continues to provide a framework for coordination between the agencies regarding energy development on the OCS.