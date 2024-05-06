BOEM Completes Environmental Review of Beacon Wind Proposal for Additional Site Testing

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has completed its environmental review of Beacon Wind’s proposal to test suction bucket foundations on its lease area offshore Nantucket, Mass.

Based on the review’s analysis, the bureau determined that the proposed testing will not significantly impact the area’s environmental resources. The bureau has found suction bucket foundations to be an alternative foundation type allowing for turbine installation without the need for pile driving.

BOEM analyzed Beacon Wind’s proposal to conduct 35 deployments and removals of a single suction bucket foundation at 26 locations within its lease area. The project seeks to gather information to support the design of wind turbine and offshore substation foundations that would potentially be installed for a future project.





The assessment’s Notice of Availability will publish in the Federal Register tomorrow.