Bob Grimley Heads Technical Team for PivotGen Wind Development

PivotGen, formerly Pivot Power Management, a renewable energy development and repowering company, has named Bob Grimley as vice president of engineering. He will lead the technical team and the development of the company’s technical offerings and services.

Over the course of his career, Grimley has led teams responsible for the development of dozens of new onshore and offshore wind turbine generators, industrial gas turbines and small hydro generators, generating more than $15 billion in revenue across multiple product platforms. Prior to joining PivotGen, was a 35-year product development veteran of the GE Renewables, Energy and Aviation businesses. As an engineering executive, he ran the systems teams responsible for bringing all GE wind turbine generator products and product enhancements from concept stage to full deployment. Earlier in his career, Grimley held various leadership positions at GE, helping to develop new industrial gas turbine and jet engine technologies and products.

“Following the recent launch of our repowering partnership, we are excited to welcome Bob to lead our technical team and drive this critical area of our business,” says Tim Rosenzweig, PivotGen’s CEO.

PivotGen recently announced a partnership with the Ayala Corporation and UPC Solar & Wind Investments LLC to acquire U.S. wind projects with the purpose of extending the lives of those projects through repowering.

“Looking at opportunities to improve operating WTG assets through a different lens than the OEM is really exciting. The deep technical bench we’re building is key to defining the best combinations of available OEM and third-party enhancements to yield optimized returns for PivotGen’s investments,” states Grimley. “The company’s strong commitment to renewables, together with the depth and nimbleness of the team members, make it a very interesting time to be part of PivotGen.”