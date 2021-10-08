BlueFloat Energy, Falck Renewables Assess Celtic Sea Floating Offshore Wind Farms

BlueFloat Energy and Falck Renewables are exploring opportunities for developing floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea off the coast of Cornwall and Wales. The two companies are already partners in potential floating offshore wind projects in Scotland, where they have submitted applications in the ScotWind leasing round, as well as in Italy.

The Celtic Sea offers great potential for deploying floating offshore wind farms due to the excellent wind resource, characteristics of the coast and the availability of the suitable infrastructure and skilled supply chain. It should play a key role in UK’s ambition to achieve net zero and 40 GW offshore and 1 GW floating offshore wind by 2030.

BlueFloat Energy and Falck Renewables have actively engaged in the consultation carried out by The Crown Estate to put in place an enabling framework for the projects in the Celtic Sea to act as stepping stones to full scale industrial deployment of floating wind projects.

Falck Renewables S.p.A. develops, designs, builds and manages power production plants from renewable sources, with an installed capacity of 1,320 MW in the UK, Italy, U.S., Spain, France, Norway and Sweden, using wind power, solar power, WtE and biomass technologies.

BlueFloat Energy is developing offshore wind projects in various regions of the world. It is supported by 547 Energy, the Quantum Energy Partners’ platform dedicated to clean energy investments.

Image: “Sunset over the Celtic Sea” by camerashake is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0