BlueFloat, Energy Estate Expand Greater Gippsland Wind Project to Over 2 GW

BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate have expanded the proposed capacity of the Greater Gippsland Offshore Wind Project from 1.275 GW to 2.085 GW. The project is located in the Bass Strait off the coast of Gippsland in Victoria, which last month was declared by the Australian Government as the first area to be assessed for suitability for offshore wind developments.

“It’s no surprise that Gippsland was selected as the first declared area given the region´s obvious advantages – excellent wind resources, a strong skills base with a maritime heritage, a long history of industrial development, and it is home to a well-established offshore energy industry already,” says Nick Sankey, country manager for BlueFloat Energy.

“Projects like the Greater Gippsland Offshore Wind Project will build on the momentum for the accelerated retirement of brown coal-fired power stations and complement the existing and planned transmission infrastructure investments in Gippsland,” adds Sankey. “There is also clear political will and a strong appetite for the necessary renewables-led economic evolution that is coming; this was extremely evident at the successful and well attended Gippsland New Energy Conference held in Sale in August.”

The increase in the capacity of the Greater Gippsland Offshore Wind Project to over 2 GW results from a detailed analysis of the investigation area announced in 2021 and its potential for offshore wind. It considers the proposed offshore zone area, available grid capacity, accelerated retirement of coal-fired energy generation, and the Australian Government’s support for an increasing but orderly transition to renewable energy. The water depth at the Greater Gippsland Offshore Wind Project means that bottom-fixed technology will be used for this project.

“The expansion of our Gippsland project is aligned with the Victorian Government’s ambitious target for offshore wind generation,” says Simon Currie, founder of Energy Estate. “It demonstrates BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate’s commitment to the development of large-scale projects, which can enhance long term energy security in Victoria and across the National Electricity Market (NEM).”