Black & Veatch Lends Offshore Wind Expertise in New Guide

Black & Veatch, a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a 100-plus-year track record of sustainable infrastructure innovation, has released Optimizing Offshore Renewables Projects, a new guide to help organizations reduce risk and ensure successful outcomes for offshore wind and marine energy ventures.

“Regardless of technology, all offshore generation projects share the challenge of needing to succeed in some of the most unforgiving conditions facing any power generation assets,” says Youssef Merjaneh, managing director Black & Veatch – Europe, Middle East and Africa. ”Our new guide offers insights for everyone involved in offshore renewables projects.”

Fixed offshore wind is currently the most widely used offshore renewables technology, but floating wind’s potential is being realized. Black & Veatch has many decades of experience in both. As it matures, marine energy – the most predictable form of renewables – is growing in significance, with Black & Veatch taking a leading role in many of the world’s most advanced marine energy projects.

As well as generating electricity, offshore renewables assets will make a meaningful contribution to the production of green hydrogen, another field in which Black & Veatch is at the forefront. Crucially, the company also has extensive real-world expertise in the mission-critical transmission element of offshore renewables projects.

In addition, the leaders of the company’s Marine Energy & Offshore Engineering Services team are helping develop many of the standards being created to nurture the offshore renewables sector’s long-term viability.

Optimizing Offshore Renewables Projects is one way of combining and sharing the Black & Veatch’s expertise.