Black & Veatch Appoints New Senior Vice President

Black & Veatch, a provider of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions, has named Mark Winstead senior vice president and director of wind energy within its Global Renewable Energy (GRE) business.

Backed by three decades of experience in project management and execution for the power market, Winstead joins Black & Veatch’s GRE team during a time of increased focus on the integration of utility-scale wind power as the market pursues cleaner, more efficient renewable energy solutions that offer new levels of reliability and resilience.

“Utilities and developers are increasingly looking for partners who can provide wind power solutions that will help them meet their sustainability goals and energy needs, while also addressing many of today’s emerging challenges and opportunities,” says Mario Azar, president of Black & Veatch’s global power business.

“Adding Winstead’s insight and expertise helps ensure that Black & Veatch remains well-positioned to provide the full range of innovative wind power solutions, allowing us to continue to serve an ever-evolving market,” he adds.

Winstead brings a strong industry perspective and deep experience in setting strategic direction, managing growth, environmental engineering and fixed-price remediation. For the past 15 years, he has led renewable energy projects, both in construction and EPC, comprising more than 3 GW of wind on more than 50 projects. Prior to joining Black & Veatch, Winstead served in leadership roles where he was involved in the growth and development of onshore, offshore and wind repowering efforts.