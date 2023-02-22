Biden Administration Proposes Gulf of Mexico Offshore Wind Lease Sale

The Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced a proposed offshore wind lease sale for three areas in the Gulf of Mexico, off the shores of Texas and Louisiana.

The proposed sale notice (PSN) includes a 102,480-acre area offshore Lake Charles, La., and two areas offshore Galveston, Texas – one comprising 102,480 acres and the other comprising 96,786 acres.

“America’s clean energy transition is happening right here and now. At the department, we are taking action to jumpstart our offshore wind industry and harness American innovation to deliver reliable, affordable power to homes and businesses,” says Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. “There is no time to waste in making bold investments to address the climate crisis, and building a strong domestic offshore wind industry is key to meeting that challenge head on.”

BOEM is seeking public comments on which, if any, of the two lease areas offshore Galveston should be offered in the final sale notice.

The agency is also seeking feedback on several lease stipulations, including the following:

bidding credits to bidders that commit to supporting workforce training programs for the offshore wind industry, developing a domestic supply chain for the offshore wind industry, or a combination of both;

establishing and contributing to a fisheries compensatory mitigation fund or contributing to an existing fund to mitigate potential negative impacts to commercial and for-hire recreational fisheries caused by offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico;

requiring that lessees provide a regular progress report summarizing engagement with Tribes and ocean users potentially affected by proposed offshore wind activities.



“Offshore wind will be a great complement to Texas’ onshore renewable energy resources,” says Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. “With strong, consistent winds in the Gulf, offshore wind will help reduce pollution and strengthen our electric grid. From building ships big enough to transport wind turbine blades to boasting a workforce experienced in working offshore, Texas is well-positioned to be a leader in the offshore wind industry.”

The PSN will publish in the Federal Register on Feb. 24 and initiate a 60-day public comment period. If the DOI decides to proceed with the sale, BOEM will publish a final sale notice at least 30 days ahead of the sale, which would announce the time and date of the lease sale and the companies qualified to participate in it.