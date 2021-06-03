BHE Renewables Acquires Iowa Wind Project from RPM Access

BHE Renewables has completed the acquisition of the 54 MW Independence wind energy project from RPM Access LLC, a regional developer of utility-grade wind generation projects.

Located near Ryan, Iowa, the project consists of 18 GE 2.8 MW wind turbines and two GE 2.3 MW wind turbines and will be completed in the fourth quarter. The project will serve Central Iowa Power Cooperative under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

“The addition of the Independence wind project grows our wind energy portfolio to 1,719 MW and provides another opportunity for us to meet the growing demand for energy generated from renewable resources,” says Alicia Knapp, president and CEO of BHE Renewables. “We are excited about this project and look forward to finding more opportunities to own and operate renewable energy resources that support a cleaner energy future.”

BHE Renewables is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Photo by cwwycoff1 is licensed under CC BY 2.0