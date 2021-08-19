Bedrock Debuts Submarine and Platform for Offshore Wind Energy Surveying

Bedrock Ocean Exploration PBC, a seafloor data platform and service, has launched an autonomous ocean survey offering powered by the company’s proprietary, 100% electric autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and Mosaic, a universal survey cloud-based, data platform for managing, accessing and sharing any marine survey data. The service, which is for any ongoing or historical survey, is now open for beta signups.

Bedrock was started by CEO and co-founder Anthony DiMare and former SpaceX and submarine engineer Charles Chiau, Bedrock’s CTO and co-founder. The company was launched to accelerate the rate and scale humans can map, understand and use the ocean.

Currently, the turnaround time of ocean floor maps take up to 12 months per survey to provide customers with usable commercial seafloor data. Bedrock’s two services work together to accelerate commercial wind development cycles, providing survey status and data immediately.

The company’s fully electric AUVs allows Bedrock to improve the speed and efficiency of seafloor acquisition and mapping. It geophysically maps the ocean floor in high resolution without the need for large survey ships. The Mosaic data platform’s beta waitlist provides all owners, users, and managers access to seafloor data, enabling them to efficiently share marine survey data.

“In order to understand the state of the ocean, we need a baseline set of measurable metrics. Bedrock collects the needed data to drive proactive actions in areas of strategic impact for progress and prevention, rather than just being reactive” says Chiau. “Our platform’s first and immediate application is to accelerate offshore renewable energy projects, which now need this ability for faster and repeatable discovery and monitoring of seafloor health and status.”

Within its current services, Bedrock is launching a free tier of 50GB of private seafloor data storage, which enables anyone with an internet connection a way to publish survey data to the free, public ocean dataset, as well as easily download anything already within it.