Bechtel, Hexicon Exploring Feasibility of Floating Offshore Wind Tech

Bechtel, a global engineering, construction and project management company, is partnering with Hexicon, a wind farm developer, to demonstrate offshore wind technology for large-scale floating power generation projects off the coast of the U.K.

The floating technology could be a game-changer in offshore power generation as it can be deployed in deep waters at a lower cost of energy than other solutions. This attribute is essential to the industry that currently relies on shallow water platforms that are fixed to the seabed. Positive results from this demonstration project will further bolster the U.K.’s offshore wind market and support the government’s goal of generating 40 GW of offshore wind power by 2030.

“Our technology is one of a handful of solutions that can support deepwater offshore wind projects which will significantly increase the potential for offshore wind power generation,” says Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon. “The U.K. has shown great initiative in this industry and we are delighted to have Bechtel to help us deploy our innovative twin-turbine floating foundation in U.K. waters.”

The initial partnership will draw on Bechtel’s engineering, construction and project financing expertise to develop the design and constructability of the offshore wind facility. In addition to demonstrating a 35 to 40 MW floating wind project, the team will also establish how the technology could be brought to market and explore the roles that local suppliers could play in shipbuilding, mooring and installations, as well as the long-term serving needs of floating offshore wind.

Photo: Digital rendering of Hexicon offshore wind generation