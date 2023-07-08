Bats Factor in Danish Offshore Wind Farm Permit Loss

The Danish Energy Board of Appeal has notified Greater Copenhagen-based utility company Hofor that the permit for its Aflandshage offshore wind farm granted last autumn by the Danish Energy Agency has been rescinded.

Located approximately six miles off Denmark’s southern coast, near Copenhagen, the wind farm was planned to have 26 turbines provided by Spain-based firm Siemens Gamesa. Danish company Cadeler was to have transported and installed the turbines. The project was expected to begin operation in early 2026 and supply approximately 300 MW of power.

A factor in the Board’s decision appears to be environmental, namely bats. Apparently the flying mammals frequent the area of the proposed wind farm during their migration.

Jesper Pedersen, area manager for wind & energy trading at Hofor, says the company so far has had “a good ongoing dialogue on EIA with the authorities, including on bats. And it is our experience that we have lived up to the demands that have been made of us.”

Hofor is currently consulting with advisers, its suppliers and the authorities to determine the impact on the project and plan for subsequent steps.

Photo by Peter Neumann on Unsplash.