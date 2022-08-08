Barge Master Assigns OSI as North American Distributor, Manufacturer

OSI Renewables, a recently introduced product offering of Oil States Industries Inc. (OSI) leveraging more than four decades of marine industry deck equipment manufacturing and aftermarket services expertise, has entered into an agreement with Barge Master BV based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to be the exclusive distributor of the Barge Master Next Generation Gangway in North America.

The agreement also grants OSI Renewables the opportunity to manufacture Barge Master motion-compensated gangways in the United States.

Barge Master is a developer of motion-compensated solutions that provide continuous access to offshore structures while providing for the safe and efficient transfer of crew and cargo irrespective of weather.

The collaboration enables OSI Renewables to expand its growing portfolio of innovative solutions for the offshore wind industry and gives American-based offshore wind service providers and vessel builders the opportunity to cost-effectively incorporate European technologies built and serviced in the United States by a U.S. manufacturer and aftermarket service provider. This facilitates vessel operators building Jones Act-compliant vessels, which are required to be built and flagged in the U.S. OSI Renewables will also provide engineering-driven aftermarket service and support for Barge Master’s motion-compensated Next Generation Gangway.

“Our growing relationship and expansion of the Barge Master technology into these markets demonstrates our mutual commitment to the safe development of offshore wind resources as a key part of the global energy mix,” says Brian Mizell, vice president of business development and marketing for OSI. “Together, we are well-positioned to equip Jones Act-compliant vessels to support offshore wind field services. We’re excited to collaborate with Barge Master and leverage our global resources to provide localized manufacturing and service support of the proven Next Generation Gangway.”

Through a global footprint spanning 14 countries and more than 1,300 employees, OSI applies its engineering and analysis, manufacturing, testing and offshore operational experience to provide integrated systems and services.